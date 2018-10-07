More than 80 boats damaged after storage facility catches fire near Lake Lanier

BUFORD, Ga. - Gwinnett County fire crews have nearly put out a massive fire that broke out at a boat storage facility near Lake Lanier in Buford.
Fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that 86 boats and four cars were damaged in the fire.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is at the scene as crews continued to put out some hot spots remaining from the fire.
Firefighters were called out to the Buford Damn Road Boat Storage just after 5:20 a.m. Sunday morning when an overnight security guard spotted the fire and called 911.
When crews arrived, there were heavy flames and smoke showing from about half of the storage facility. The fire also damaged a motorcycle shop next to the facility.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
