More than $522 MILLION is up for grabs in tonight’s Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — Fireworks aren’t the only thing lighting up this Fourth of July. Powerball ticket sales are too.

Monday night’s jackpot has climbed to $522 million after no one matched Saturday’s numbers. The cash value for the winning ticket will now be $269.9 million.

There have been 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner with the last happening on April 19. The Powerball jackpot has been won two other times this year.

While there hasn’t been a jackpot winner in Georgia, some lottery players have secured some nice payouts. Three players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 in last week’s Wednesday and Saturday Powerball drawings.

On the Mega Millions, someone who purchased a ticket on the Georgia Lottery app won $1 million prize.

Georgia is one of 11 states that allows lottery winners who win more than $250,000 to remain anonymous.

Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government issued photo ID with a social security card.

In Georgia, winners who purchased their tickets online have 180 days to claim their prize. For winners who buy instant tickets, they only have 90 days from the expired date to claim their prize.

