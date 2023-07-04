Local

More than 20 residents displaced after apartment fire in Cobb County

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Fire crews investigating apartment fire they say may have started by lightning strike

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Fire is investigating an apartment fire that displaced several people.

Officials think the fire may have started from lightning.

Cobb Fire was dispatched to a possible lightning strike at 300 Riverside Parkway with flames showing.

Units arrived on the scene to heavy fire from the roof.

The fire was extinguished and was contained to a single building.

Officials said 10 units were involved.

Red Cross was contacted for 25 people displaced.

No injuries were reported at this time.

The fire is still under investigation.

