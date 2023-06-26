More than $1 Billion invested into Georgia broadband expansion

WASHINGTON DC — More than $1 Billion is being invested into expanding broadband across Georgia, according to the Biden Administration.

Funding for this bipartisan expansion will come through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program.

“This is great news for our state. This federal investment means life gets easier for hundreds of thousands of Georgians, and provides the tools and infrastructure our communities need to be competitive in the 21st century,” Georgia Senator Reverend Warnock.

Officials say about 15% of people in the state don’t have reliable broadband access.

“You need a broadband connection to do just about anything, you can’t even farm without a broadband connection. That’s why I was proud to lead the entire Georgia Congressional delegation in pushing the Federal Communications Commission to update their data on where broadband is and isn’t available in our state to make sure these investments to close that digital divide go where they are needed most...” Warnock said.

Download speeds involve retrieving information from the internet, including streaming movies and TV. Upload speeds determine how fast information travels from a computer to the internet, like sending emails or publishing photos online.

Officials said the funding will be distributed to different local contractors by the Georgia Technology Authority.

