More teens are vaping regularly according to new survey

More teens are vaping than are smoking cigarettes and using other drugs, according to a new survey by the National Institutes of Health that found 1 million more teens reported vaping this year than last year.

The Food and Drug Administration was already calling teen vaping an epidemic even before they saw this new survey. According to the survey, it's not just more teens trying e-cigarettes but more teens using them regularly.

Each year, the NIH surveys teens about how much they use the products but there has never been an increase in just one year like the one seen with e-cigarettes over the past 12 months.

"We have never seen as many kids become addicted to a substance in a single year as we've seen with this product,"

The study finds that 10 percent more teens reported vaping this year than 2017. All together 37 percent of high schoolers said they used e-cigarettes this year.

Just last month, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb called this an epidemic and unveiled a series of new efforts to combat the problem.

"It's not a parasite, not a virus, not an infection. It's vaping," he said.

New anti-vaping ads but also new regulations limiting some flavors that appeal to teens. But the researchers behind the study wrote in a letter tha t the efforts were not sufficient to stop the spread vaping

The head of the campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, Matthew L. Myers, said teens aren't just experimenting.

"What this study shows is that, when we talk about this as an epidemic, we're actually underrating the problem. What we are seeing is a generation of young people not just trying a product but becoming addicted to a product," Myers said.

The annual report did find good news.

Outside of vaping, there's a record low numbers of teens smoking and, in the midst of an opioid crisis, teen opioid use is at the lowest levels in the 50-year history of the survey.

