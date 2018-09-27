ATLANTA - More showers are expected today and some people could even see some strong storms.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said parts of North Georgia are under a Flash Flood Watch through 8 p.m. but much of the rest of the metro area could see rain and even strong storms.
“Parts of east metro Atlanta and into eastern Georgia have that slight risk for strong storms this afternoon as that front settles in and that could be producing damaging wind,” Minton said.
We're using the world's most powerful weather technology to track the showers and possible storms throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News
Minton said since the ground is already saturated after rain these past few days that it could cause ponding on the roads and creeks and streams could rise and pose flood threats.
“We could see one to two inches of rain on top of the three to five already that they’ve had over far north Georgia,” Minton said.
The chance of rain remains through the weekend.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Through 8pm. The counties in green could receive 1"-2" of additional rain on top of the 3"-5" already received. Updates on the rain all morning on Channel 2 WSB-TV pic.twitter.com/54uD08Yfsb— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) September 27, 2018
