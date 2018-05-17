0 More rain is on the way

ATLANTA - Heads up, drivers! Severe Weather Team 2 said another wet afternoon commute is in store for metro Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of rain in your area on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said there won't necessarily be any showers in the morning, but that will change Thursday afternoon.

"Some will see heavy showers and some will just have a drizzle," Minton said.

Severe Weather Team 2 said there's a chance of rain every day this week.

"A half inch to 1.5 inches of rain is possible today through Friday," Minton said.

Some of the heaviest rain is expected in north Georgia and the mountains.

Don't leave home without your umbrella today. Showers will get active around lunchtime with heavy rain for some areas through the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/tHGvOKaINB — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) May 17, 2018

Half inch to 1.5" of rain possible today through Friday. Some of the heaviest rain is expected in north GA and the mountains. pic.twitter.com/u23MP48awy — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) May 17, 2018

A few showers in Gwinnett, Hall and Walton counties at 5:42am. None in Athens. Yesterday Athens set a Record Maximum Rainfall of 0.95". The old record was 0.89" in 1942. More rain on tap for this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/S7rPQiIMkl — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) May 17, 2018

Heavier rain is currently in SE GA. It is moving slowly to north GA. Showers will increase later this morning through noon for the metro area. Small chance of isolated thunder. More widespread rain moves in around noon. pic.twitter.com/9vjwrnpIIe — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) May 17, 2018

