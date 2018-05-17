  • More rain is on the way

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - Heads up, drivers! Severe Weather Team 2 said another wet afternoon commute is in store for metro Atlanta.

    Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said there won't necessarily be any showers in the morning, but that will change Thursday afternoon. 

    "Some will see heavy showers and some will just have a drizzle," Minton said. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 said there's a chance of rain every day this week. 

    "A half inch to 1.5 inches of rain is possible today through Friday," Minton said. 

    Some of the heaviest rain is expected in north Georgia and the mountains.

