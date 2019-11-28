More guns confiscated at Atlanta airport in 2019 than ever before

ATLANTA - Atlanta's airport has the reputation for being the busiest in the country. But it's also getting noticed for a very different reason this morning.
TSA agents have intercepted more guns at security checkpoints than ever before.
Last year, TSA caught 313 guns. So far, in 2019, they've already passed that number at 329.
U.S. attorney B.J. Pak said the number of guns confiscated at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport increased from last year.
"Last year, we had 313 seized at the airport. This year we are not even done with the calendar year, but we're up to 329," Pak said.
If you're caught with a gun without a permit, the state will prosecute you.
"The first offense is a misdemeanor offense. The second offense, if you carry a weapon at the airport without a permit that's a felony," said Clayton County Solicitor General
Charles Brooks.
Federal charges come into play for those with a carry permit caught at the passenger checkpoint with a gun.
"We generally give you a citation and you have to pay a penalty but apparently that's not working," Pak said.
Pak said the gun problem is so bad he's considering increasing the penalties.
