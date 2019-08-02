Monster tree slices through 2 homes, 1 car after storms roll through

ATLANTA - One fallen tree in Midtown Atlanta caused a lot of damage after storms rolled through metro Atlanta.
Chief Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Glenn Burns tracked the storms during the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
Channel 2's Kristen Holloway found one tree on 7th and Durant in Midtown Atlanta that hit two homes and one car early Friday morning. The car was totaled.
Here in midtown where a huge tree fell on two houses & a car. Neighbors told me crews have been out here since 3am trying to figure how to remove the tree. One homeowner sent me the second picture & said a branch came through her bedroom right as she was going to asleep. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/utJiJZvm1n— Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) August 2, 2019
We're talking to one of the homeowners who survived the massive tree crash, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
More rain and storms is expected later Friday and through the weekend.
