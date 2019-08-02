  • Monster tree slices through 2 homes, 1 car after storms roll through

    By: Kristen Holloway

    ATLANTA - One fallen tree in Midtown Atlanta caused a lot of damage after storms rolled through metro Atlanta. 

    Chief Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Glenn Burns tracked the storms during the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.

    Channel 2's Kristen Holloway found one tree on 7th and Durant in Midtown Atlanta that hit two homes and one car early Friday morning. The car was totaled. 

    More rain and storms is expected later Friday and through the weekend.

