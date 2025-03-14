Monroe jail officer fired, charged with sexually assaulting detainee

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced a 22-year-old member of their jail staff had been terminated and arrested after taking advantage of his position to assault a detainee.

The sheriff’s office said Jail Officer Chandler Sheffield had been placed under investigation after Jail Administrative Personnel were told of a possible inappropriate relationship between a male jail officer and a female inmate.

Sheffield was a member of the sheriff’s office since November 2023. He was arrested on March 14, according to jail records, and bonded out.

Officials said he has since been terminated from his employment with the sheriff’s office and charged with sexually assaulting a person in custody and violating his oath of office.

The inmate in the situation was not identified.

