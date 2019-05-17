Mom of son killed crossing highway: 'No mother should ever get that knock on her door'

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A north Georgia mother is left devastated after her son was killed Mother’s Day.
A driver hit and killed 22-year-old Brandon Mitchell as he walked through a construction zone across Highway 92, not far from his family’s Douglasville home.
The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Around 3 a.m., Mitchell's mother got a knock on her door she never expected to get.
“No mother should ever get that knock on her door. Nobody should,” said Mitchell’s mother, Vera Davenport.
The message she wants all drivers to hear on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with burial expenses.
