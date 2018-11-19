Mom leaves child, dog in car to pay for gas; thief takes off with all three

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - “Sliding” is a method police say many crooks are using to steal from people while they’re pumping gas.
Police are searching for a "car slider" who recently stole a red Volkswagen Beetle from a gas station in Newnan.
A woman pulled up to the pump, left her 3-year-old child and her dog in the car and walked into the store to pay for the gas.
Police said 30 seconds later, someone jumped in her car and pulled off with the child and the family dog.
....and that's just the beginning.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes has the terrifying story for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}