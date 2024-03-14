Ga. mom accused of breaking both of her 8-month-old son’s legs

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Columbus mother was arrested after an investigation by the Columbus Police Department found she’d allegedly broken her 8-month-old son’s leg and bruised her 4-year-old daughter’s face.

Columbus police said Sheran Rhodes’ daughter went to school with a bruised cheek on Feb. 14.

When Rhodes was interviewed, she said that “she was told that her daughter fell and hit her face.”

On March 4, CPD officers were sent to Piedmont Midtown Pediatric Emergency room in reference to a report of child abuse.

When officers arrived, they learned that Rhodes’ 8-month-old son was brought in with a fractured right femur and healed fracture to his left femur.

The investigation by police determined that Rhodes had caused the fracture to the right femur.

The Georgia Department of Family and Children Services took custody of Rhodes’ children and she was taken into custody by CPD on Tuesday.

Rhodes has been charged with cruelty to children, family violence in the first degree and two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, according to police.

