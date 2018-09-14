Mold, dirty dishes lead to local Taco Mac failing inspection with score of 63

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The CEO of a restaurant company in metro Atlanta said the company is taking the failure of one of its local restaurants very seriously.
The Taco Mac on Cobb Parkway failed a health inspection on Monday with a score of 63.
Customer Desmond Stearns told Channel 2 anchor Carol Sbarge he didn’t expect that.
Violations included food in the fish fry reach in the cooler not held cold enough, mold inside the ice machine and accumulation of food debris on dishes stored as clean on the front prep line.
Customer Vanessa Lewis said that, normally, the food at that Taco Mac is pretty good.
When Sbarge went to the Taco Mac to ask about the violations, a corporate manager there referred her to the corporate office.
CEO Harold Martin Jr. sent Sbarge an email that said:
“Taco Mac takes this matter very seriously and has a senior management team at the restaurant correcting all items noted in the report. Additionally, we are retraining all employees.”
Martin also said the company expected a much-improved score on the reinspection. We’ll keep you updated.
