Moisture returns to Georgia as Hurricane Chris moves away

ATLANTA - Hurricane Chris continues to move away from the east coast, which will allow moisture to return to Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said the dew points are rising Wednesday leading to higher humidity and increasing rain chances.
We’ll have the timing for the possible showers in north Georgia on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The rain chance will remain through the weekend where showers and storms could become more widespread.
