MISSING: Police need help finding 76-year-old man with dementia

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Floyd County Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 76-year-old whose family says he has dementia.
Police say Troy Lee Turner left his home in Silver Creek around 11 a.m. Monday to head to Dawsonville, but he never arrived. Turner's family says he has gotten lost in the past.
Turner was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, blue jeans and brown loafers. He may also have a Tractor Supply hat. Turner drives a blue 1990 Chevrolet C1500 with tag number PCD8549
If anyone has seen Turner, they are urged to contact Floyd County police.
