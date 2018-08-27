MISSING CHILD: 3-year-old boy reported missing in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for a 3-year-old boy reported missing in a Paulding County subdivision.
Mason was last seen in the Bartlett Square subdivision off of Seaboard Drive wearing a blue shirt with a football on it and grey Ninja Turtle shorts. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Mason, please call 911 or contact the police.
We're working to learn more about the boy's disappearance, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon
