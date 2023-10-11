Missing boater’s body recovered from Georgia lake; victim identified

HART COUNTY, Ga. — The body of a man who went under and didn’t resurface at Lake Hartwell Tuesday has been recovered.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said they were notified of a possible drowning near the Paynes Creek Campground on Oct. 10 around 4:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police arrest mother of suspect accused of beating, starving woman to death in “house of horrors”
- 2 women found alive after plane crashes into tree in Clayton County
- Video shows Ga. commissioner who claimed to be drugged had 5 drinks at metro Atlanta bar, police say
Witnesses said a 54-year-old man attempted to recover his boat after it drifted away due to strong winds. The man began to struggle, went under and didn’t resurface.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The body of David Matthew Crowe was recovered around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
©2023 Cox Media Group