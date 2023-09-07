MISSING: 28-year-old woman with ‘noticeable birth mark’ disappears in north Georgia

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 28-year-old who hasn’t been seen in days.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office posted a flyer for Shaylynn Simpson who disappeared Tuesday around 2100 Highway 77 South.

Simpson’s father David told Channel 2 Action News that her phone was pinged Wednesday near the Tennessee-Mississippi border.

“We love her so much and want her to come home,” David Simpson said. “She is 28 years old but has never been away from home alone.”

Shaylynn Simpson is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weights 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Polo T-Shirt, black leggings and black shoes. She was also carrying a black backpack.

Simpson’s family says she also has a noticeable birth mark on her leg.

Anyone with information can contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

