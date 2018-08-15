MISSING: 2-year-old boy taken by parents may be in Atlanta, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County deputies say they are searching for a missing two-year-old boy who may have been taken by his parents.
Deputies said two-year-old Elijah West is the subject of an active court order, which commands law enforcement members to take immediate custody of Elijah.
TRENDING STORIES:
Deputies believe when his parents, Anthony Deon West and Sheena Marie Dubois, learned about the judge’s order to take Elijah, they took the boy and left.
Investigators said they could be with relatives in Atlanta, Georgia, or Orlinda, Tennessee, or Madison, Tennessee.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}