ATLANTA - Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein has learned Michael Vick will not be the offensive coordinator for the new professional football team in Atlanta.
Vick will be active, and consult and support the Atlanta Legends, but he's not calling the plays.
Vick was announced as the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Legends in April.
BACKGROUND
The league, co-founded by television and film executive Charlie Ebersol and Pro Football Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, is emphasizing “quality football,” a phrase used repeatedly during the AAF’s press conference introducing the establishment of a team in Atlanta.
The league will begin play the weekend after the upcoming Super Bowl, will field eight teams and will play a 10-week regular season schedule, a two-round playoff format, then the championship game the final weekend of April 2019.
