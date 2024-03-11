Metro movie buffs watch Oscars in front of the big screen

ATLANTA — Academy Awards watch parties took place on Sunday across the metro.

People at the Tara Theater watch party in Northeast Atlanta said there’s no better place to watch movie awards than in front of the big screen inside a theater rich in history.

“It’s as close to actually being there as one is likely to get,” said Malik Roberts.

This was the first Oscars showing at Tara since it closed in the Fall of 2022 after the pandemic and financial woes.

Christopher Escobar led the charge to reopen it last May.

“It’s fascinating to watch live television in a cinema setting,” said Escobar. “You get to enjoy and react as an audience, as a community.”

In Trilith, a town designed for the film industry, another crowd gathered for the first Oscar’s watch party at Enzo restaurant.

“We’re just so pleased to have this new tradition here in our movie town,” said Stephen Brown.

Industry insiders say Georgia Hollywood took a hit during writer strikes last year.

“Things are a little slow to come back,” said Escobar.

However, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition promoted a new, independent study in Nov. of 2023. It found the state’s tax incentive for the industry added more than $5 billion to the state’s economy. https://www.gsecoalition.com/

“We’re going to be positioned to be a more competitive place than ever, and, I think, as studios and the streamers are maybe being more cost-conscientious, they’re going to realize shooting in Georgia makes way too much sense,” said Escobar.

Film fans said being back at Tara on Sunday gave them hope that productions will pick up.

“Yeah I was very happy this year to have the Tara back open!” said Travis Caballero.

Now that the Oscars are over, Escobar said he is turning his attention to the film festival next month.

However, he said companies that helped with the fest financially in the past suffered losses during the writer strike.

“That makes it an interesting challenge for us, but we know the audiences are interested in coming back, and we know we have incredible films to be showing,” said Escobar.

