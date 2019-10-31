Metro man looking to create first-of-its-kind sanctuary for pit bulls, pit mixes

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - One man is working to change the narrative on a breed of dog that is often left behind at the pound.
Jason Flatt is building a halfway house on 46 acres just for pit bulls and pit bull mixes. It will be a first-of-its-kind shelter.
Earlier this month, with the help of donations, Flatt bought the property in a remote area of Paulding County.
He told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen that the goal is to raise as much money as he can to break ground within the next three years.
