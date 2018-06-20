Metro Atlanta Waffle House fails health inspection with low score

ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta Waffle House has failed a health inspection with a score of 58.
The restaurant is located at 4370 on Jonesboro Road in Union City.
Customer Maureen Jordan told us she works in restaurants and she was surprised about the low score. She believes restaurants should at least be between 80 and 100.
Violations included an open bag of sugar stored on the shelf without any protection. Also seen throughout the facility were various dirty surfaces with food debris/soil build up and the interior of an ice machine had a dark colored substance build up.
TRENDING STORIES:
The Waffle House got a score of 89 on a health inspection in December. When we reached out to Waffle House for a comment a spokesperson sent us an e-mail response.
It reads:
“We have let our customers down and for that we apologize. Our Region Manager, Division Manager and our Director of Food Safety met with the health department yesterday to outline our plan for this restaurant. We have made the necessary repairs to the equipment and are doing additional training for the staff of this restaurant on our food safety protocols.”
The Union City Waffle House will be re-inspected this month. We’ll let you know how it does.
