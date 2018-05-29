Metro Atlanta Starbucks to close today for racial bias training

ATLANTA - Starbucks stores all across Georgia and the country will close today as the chain conducts racial bias training for 175,000 employees.
The move comes nearly seven weeks after two black men waiting at a Philadelphia Starbucks were arrested when a store manger called police.
All of the chain's corporate-owned stores will close starting at 2 p.m. and not re-open until Wednesday. Satellite stores like the ones in grocery stores and airports may stay open depending on the location.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings spoke with customers about what they think about the initiative for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
