Metro Atlanta sheriff’s deputy arrested, facing drug charge

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Dawson County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on Friday and now faces a drug charge, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation began investigating potential misconduct by Sgt. Ethan Blake Taffar, 34, on March 25.

Investigators say they found evidence that Taffar distributed a schedule II drug at the end of his shift at the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says Taffar is being charged with distribution of a schedule II controlled substance and violation of oath by a public officer.

He turned himself in on Friday.

Taffar was placed on administrative leave when the GBI began their investigation. They say they began the process to terminate him when he was arrested.

“We understand that news like this affects public trust and we want to ensure our community that we do not take this lightly. While the actions of one individual do not represent the values of our agency as a whole, we will continue working to uphold the highest standards our community expects and deserves,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement.

