Metro Atlanta school districts still have hundreds of positions to fill

With just a few weeks before the start of the new school year, some metro Atlanta school districts are working to fill many vacancies.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke with DeKalb County School officials Tuesday, who said they still have hundreds of positions to fill.
The district held a job fair Tuesday where they were searching for special education teachers and nurses.
The new Human Capital Management Officer for the district told Washington there are also about 285 certified teacher vacancies to fill before the start of the new school year. They’re looking, specifically, for certified teachers to fill positions at every school in the district.
“We strongly believe that putting a certified and highly qualified teacher in every classroom is what’s going to give our students the best keys and foundations to success,” Dr. Bernice Gregory said.
Gregory said the district is encouraging non-certified teachers to enroll in programs to become certified.
Our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com learned that several other districts still have openings as well.
