Metro Atlanta school bus driver facing child molestation charges

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta school bus driver is facing multiple child sex crime charges, according to the school district.

Cartersville City Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they began investigating earlier this month after being “alerted to potentially inappropriate behavior from a school bus driver to a student.”

They did not comment on the specifics of what led to the investigation, but said it was “outside the scope of school operations.”

David Ignacio Rodriguez, 64, is charged with two counts of child molestation, two counts of child cruelty and sexual battery, according to jail records.

School officials say Rodriguez is no longer an employee of Cartersville City Schools.

He is currently being held in the Bartow County Jail.

