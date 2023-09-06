Metro Atlanta mother of 3 goes to hospital for migraine, dies days later

KENNESAW, Ga. — A metro Atlanta mother who went to the hospital for a migraine died days later.

Kim Kuhlman, of Kennesaw, was the mother of three boys. On August 28, she went to the hospital with what she thought was a migraine.

After testing, doctors determined she had a blood clot and bleeding in her brain.

“She was admitted to the Neuro ICU where after initial treatments, she seemed to be moving in the right direction,” family friends wrote on a GoFundMe set up to help the family. “However, overnight, her condition took an unexpected turn for the worse and quickly began to deteriorate.”

Kuhlman had emergency surgery but she died Tuesday.

She leaves behind her husband, Chad and three boys, Clayton, Ethan and Grayson.

“She was a dedicated, loving wife and mother and took on many roles,” friends wrote. “Please consider donating to help Chad and the boys as they navigate a new way of life through this unimaginable loss.”

According to her social media profile, Kuhlman was a stay-at-home mother and a former elementary school teacher.

You can donate to help the family HERE.

