0 Metro area should avoid rain, but not congestion

ATLANTA - Warm temperatures, mostly clear skies and a few traffic issues should rule again Saturday as crowds continue heading for the Shaky Knees Music Festival, the second game of the Braves’ weekend series and other events around the busy Atlanta area on Cinco de Mayo.

Music fans are headed back to Central Park for the second day of the three-day festival. Gates opened at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and the festivities don’t end until 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 p.m. Sunday, so expect more congestion in the Old Fourth Ward area.

Midtown: Shaky Knees Festival in Old Fourth Ward at Central Park (between North Ave and Ralph McGill near Boulevard); expect heavy surface street delays due to lack of parking; take MARTA to the North Ave station instead https://t.co/KslBQmUsyy #ATLtraffic — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) May 5, 2018

The first-place Braves are also in action with home games both days against the San Francisco Giants at SunTrust Park. The first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. Saturday and 1:35 p.m. Sunday. Limited parking could complicate matters at the Cobb County ballpark. Fans are urged to prepay for the remaining spots or take a ride share.

⚾ Are you going to see the 1st-place @Braves tonight at SunTrust Park? Here's your game forecast from Severe Weather Team 2's @BMonahanWSB! pic.twitter.com/GGFtqAdBl9 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 5, 2018

And since Cinco de Mayo falls this year on the same date as the Kentucky Derby, watch out for congestion around restaurants and bars.

Also, graduation ceremonies at Georgia Tech continue Saturday, so be careful if you are driving near the campus.

Sunshine, warm temperatures and more humidity are expected Saturday, according to Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan. The forecast high is 82 degrees.

The overnight low was 67. Currently, it’s 69 degrees in Atlanta.

Some isolated showers and a potential thunderstorm could move into the North Georgia mountains about 4 p.m. But the rain should remain north of metro Atlanta. Monahan puts the chance at 30 percent.

Chance for a few showers or a rumble of thunder today in the north Georgia mountains -- highs near 80 degrees. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/1WcVmb7fCd — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) May 5, 2018

