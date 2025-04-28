Metro area multi-agency drug bust results in 3 arrests

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A regional task force of four agencies made several arrests during a drug bust operation last week.

According to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, the Lanier regional Drug Task Force, which includes Dawson, Forsyth, Milton and Johns Creek officers, executed search warrants and arrested three people.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said they’d received information that over the past few moths, James “Guy” Sanders was selling a large quantity of methamphetamine from a house in Dawsonville.

The investigation led to a controlled buy from Guy Sanders, the sheriff’s office said, which helped officers get a search warrant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

While searching the home, officers recovered 125 grams of meth and THC wax, as well as drug distribution material such as baggies, digital scales and smoking devices.

The sheriff’s office said they also found multiple firearms that were seized, and $700 in cash.

While they cleared the home, officers also found Tia Grindle, who was wanted out of Lumpkin County.

The three individuals arrested face the following charges:

Guy Sanders: trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects

trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects Kay Sanders: possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I THC

possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I THC Tia Grindle: possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I THC, possession of drug-related objects, wanted person located

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group