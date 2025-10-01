Meth dealer who bit federal agent, Georgia detective sentenced to prison

CALHOUN, Ga. — A man who bit law enforcement officers while he was being arrested on drug charges is now heading to prison.

DeWayne Allen McGill, 40, who is also known as Domino, was sentenced to 11 years in prison and five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to meth possession, assaulting a federal officer and a gun charge.

Prosecutors say that in March 2023, McGill sold meth out of an apartment in Calhoun. The next month, agents followed him to metro Atlanta where he picked up meth from another man in the parking lot.

When they stopped him, they found more than half a pound of meth in his car.

They say he tried to run from officers, and while he was being arrested, he bit a DEA agent and a Calhoun detective.

Agents later found more meth and a loaded handgun at his apartment.

As someone with two prior felony convictions, McGill was not legally allowed to have a gun.

“This violent repeat offender thought he could continue to distribute deadly drugs with impunity,” stated Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division. “This sentencing protects innocent families and shows DEA’s commitment to stopping violent drug traffickers.”

