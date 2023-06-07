Messi to MLS: Soccer star’s move already driving up ticket prices for Atlanta-Miami game

ATLANTA — The biggest soccer star in the world confirmed he is coming to Major League Soccer.

Multiple outlets reported that World Cup winner Lionel Messi would be joining Inter Miami. On Wednesday afternoon, the superstar made it official himself in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

Messi’s current contract with the Paris-St. Germain doesn’t expire until June 30 and he hasn’t sign an official contract with Miami yet. The earliest that Messi could make his debut is in July.

However, ticket prices are already surging for Miami’s future opponents, including Atlanta United’s game against them on Sept. 16.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, Ticketmaster and secondary market sites were showing tickets for the match starting around $80-$90.

Within hours, the starting ticket prices jumped to at least $300. They are still climbing.

Messi’s move to MLS would arguably be the biggest signing in MLS history.

While numbers from the deal haven’t been reported, sources told The Athletic and ESPN that the deal would include an agreement with Apple TV, which is the league’s broadcast rights holder.

