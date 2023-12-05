Messi and Argentina, USMNT to play Copa América matches in Atlanta next summer

ATLANTA — Atlanta will play host to some major international soccer matches this summer.

On Monday, CONMEBOL and CONCACAF announced that Atlanta will host the Argentina men’s national team and the United States men’s national team in next year’s Copa América tournament.

Copa América, which is held every few years, is one of the oldest soccer tournaments in the world. Six CONCACAF teams will join the usual 10 South American nations to compete for the championship next year.

Argentina, who won the 2021 Copa América and 2022 World Cup, will play in the opening game of Copa on June 20, 2024. USMNT will play its first group stage match on June 27, 2024. Their opponents will be announced on Thursday when the groups are drawn.

Led by soccer megastar Lionel Messi, Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada and other stars, Argentina is considered one of the premier countries in international soccer.

Messi did not play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during his first Major League Soccer season with Inter Miami. However, Atlanta United Fans packed the stadium in anticipation of the soccer legend anyway.

The USMNT hasn’t played a match in Atlanta since the 2015 Gold Cup at the Georgia Dome.

Back in September, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced that they plan to build the first-ever national training center and new headquarters in metro Atlanta.

