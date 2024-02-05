Meriweather County grandmother grieving the loss of two grandkids killed in house fire

MERIWEATHER COUNTY, Ga. — Trudie Childs is devastated after her two grandchildren Breonna and Breon Childs were killed in a fire at their home Sunday morning.

“They are my two angels. They’re gone, they done left me,” said Childs.

Childs said those two angels were her grandchildren and they were just 10 years old.

They died in a house fire inside their home on Ira Parks Way.

Police said the fire started around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Breonna and Breon were inside the home with their parents when the fire started.

Fire crews were able to rescue their parents but little Breonna and Breon didn’t survive.

“It just don’t seem real,” said Childs.

But Childs said the pain of losing her grandkid is real.

“I just ask the community, the public just pray for the family and give us strength,” she said.

Friends and neighbors dropped off balloons and teddy bears at the home.

Childs said right now, she’s hanging on to her favorite memories of her two guardian angels.

“They always greet me with a smile. They tell me ‘Nana’ we love you. I’m just going to miss them, I just ask God for strength, because I know he’ll see us through,” she said.

Childs said it’s her faith that she’s now depending on to see her through.

“It’s hard on us, but I know he doesn’t make no mistake,” she said.

Childs said the father did make it out of the fire. The mother is recovering in a hospital in Atlanta.

Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to FEMA, 308 children died in fires in 2021, which is the latest year of available data.

The majority of fires that kill or injure children are in homes and 64% of children killed in fires were asleep at the time.

