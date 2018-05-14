WASHINGTON - The White House says First lady Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.
Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said Monday that the procedure was successful and that there were no complications.
Grisham says Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center just outside Washington and will likely remain there for the rest of the week.
We're following this developing story closely. WATCH Channel 2 Action News for updates.
JUST IN: First lady Melania Trump underwent procedure to treat benign kidney condition, her spokesperson says, and will remain at Walter Reed for the week.— ABC News (@ABC) May 14, 2018
"The procedure was successful and there were no complications." pic.twitter.com/T7q8In1vwS
Last week, the first lady launched her "Be Best" initiative to help children be their best selves.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}