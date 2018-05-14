  • Melania Trump hospitalized after procedure to treat benign kidney condition

    WASHINGTON - The White House says First lady Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.

    Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said Monday that the procedure was successful and that there were no complications.

    Grisham says Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center just outside Washington and will likely remain there for the rest of the week.

    Last week, the first lady launched her "Be Best" initiative to help children be their best selves.

