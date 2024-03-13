Mega Millions: No jackpot winner Tuesday; $10K winning ticket sold in Georgia

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot grew Wednesday morning after no one matched all six numbers last night.

The winning numbers were 2-16-31-57-64 with a Mega Ball of 24. The next drawing on Friday will be worth at least $792 million, the sixth-largest in Mega Millions history. You can watch the drawing live Friday night on Channel 2.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While there was not a jackpot winner, some folks in Georgia walked away with some winnings. At least one ticket won $10,000. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Georgia Lottery to find out where the ticket was purchased.

Last week, the Georgia Lottery sold a $1 million winning ticket along with a few other $10,000 tickets.

TRENDING STORIES:

How do you claim winning lottery tickets in Georgia?

Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.

In Georgia, winners who purchased their tickets online have 180 days to claim their prize. For winners who buy instant tickets, they only have 90 days from the expired date to claim their prize.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Over $150 million promised to reconnect Atlanta communities with ‘The Stitch’: Ga. lawmakers say The Stitch, a project plan to reconnect the center of Atlanta, was proposed to bring 14 acres back together.

©2023 Cox Media Group