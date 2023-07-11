Do you feel lucky? Mega Millions jackpot rises to $500 million for tonight’s drawing on Channel 2

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $500 million just hours ahead of the next drawing.

With tonight’s half a billion jackpot, the estimated cash value is now $251 million. There hasn’t been a winner since April 18.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing LIVE tonight on Channel 2 followed bye WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

No one won Monday’s Powerball jackpot, which sent the next drawing soaring to an estimated $735 million. The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are now more than $1.23 billion combined.

While there hasn’t been a Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot winner in Georgia, the state’s own lottery Jumbo Bucks saw its first jackpot winner in two years. The winning ticket for the $15.2 million jackpot was sold in Jefferson.

Georgia is one of 11 states that allows lottery winners who win more than $250,000 to remain anonymous.

Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government issued photo ID with a social security card.

In Georgia, winners who purchased their tickets online have 180 days to claim their prize. For winners who buy instant tickets, they only have 90 days from the expired date to claim their prize.

