Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $522 million

ATLANTA - The Mega Millions jackpot jumped again on Tuesday to $522 million.
The jackpot will be one of the largest in Mega Millions history.
If there is a winner tonight and they choose the cash payout, they will take home more than $308 million.
Tuesday’s drawing will take place LIVE at 11 p.m. on Channel 2!
If there's no winner tonight, the jackpot will roll over to $630 million for Friday's drawing.
Tickets cost $2.
MEGA MILLIONS FAST FACTS
Draw Date: Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Estimated Jackpot Amount: $522 million
Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments
Cash Option Amount: Approximately $308 million
Cost to Play: $2 per play; additional $1 per play for Megaplier; $3 for Just the Jackpot
Drawings: 11 p.m. (ET) every Tuesday and Friday
Where to Buy: Mega Millions tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers. Georgia residents also can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.
Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24
Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:303 million
Date Jackpot Began Rolling: May 8, 2018
Number of Rolls: 22
Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: May 4, 2018 – $142 million (Ohio)
No. 1 Mega Millions Jackpot: March 30, 2012 – $656 million (Illinois, Kansas and Maryland)
