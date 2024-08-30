Mega Millions: $627 million up for grabs in Friday night drawing

ATLANTA — Could the 25th time be the charm? There have been 24 consecutive drawings since anyone took home the Mega Millions jackpot.

With no winner in months, the jackpot is up to $627 million for Friday night’s drawing.

Instead of taking that amount over 30 years, you could take the cash option of $309.1 million, which is still a pretty good payday.

Earlier this week, two people in South Carolina matched all five numbers, but not the Mega Ball. Even though they didn’t get the big prize, one of them won $1 million and the other won $2 million.

If you’re not lucky enough to win Mega Millions, you can try again tomorrow night with the $69 million Powerball jackpot.

You can catch both drawings, LIVE on Channel 2 just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Check your tickets! 2 Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million sold in metro Atlanta Two people in the metro area won $1 million in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

