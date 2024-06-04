Mega Millions: $560 million up for grabs in tonight’s drawing on Channel 2

ATLANTA — Someone could become more than half a billion dollars richer by the end of the night.

The Mega Millions jackpot jumped up to $560 million after no one won Friday night’s drawing.

The cash option if someone wins Tuesday night will be $258.4 million. Mega Millions officials say it would be the ninth largest prize in the game’s 22-year history.

Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any retailer; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes of more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.

In Georgia, winners who purchase their tickets online have 180 days to claim their prize. However, winners who buy instant tickets only have 90 days from the expiration date to claim their prize.

