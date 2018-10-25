COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. - Sex offenders who are on probation in one Georgia city must report to City Hall for three hours Halloween night while many children are out trick-or-treating.
Gary Jones, the mayor of Grovetown, announced on Facebook that the offenders will be “housed” in the City Council chambers from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 31 “in order to ensure the safety of our children.”
Grovetown, in Columbia County near the South Carolina border, has 25 to 30 sex offenders, he said.
The reporting offenders will be overseen by four officers, according to Jones.
In a later post, he clarified that this will be a joint effort with the state’s probation and community supervision department.
“I am not personally going to pick up, round up, call or going to any sex offender’s home,” Jones said. “This is legal..... good grief!”
This article was written by J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
