ATLANTA - Some of the biggest names in football are expected to make appearances at Super Bowl Live Thursday.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and NFL superstars Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Greg olsen are all scheduled to attend the event.
Super Bowl Live is open from 4 to 10 p.m. in Centennial Olympic Park.
FULL LIST OF SCHEDULED APPEARANCES:
Ford
- Tony Gonzalez (5 to 6 p.m.)
- Eric Dickerson (5 to 6 p.m.)
- Phil Simms (7:30 to 8:30 p.m.)
Tostitos Cantina
- Matt Ryan (5 to 6:30 p.m.)
Bridgestone
- Steven Jackson (5 to 6 p.m.)
Verizon
- Patrick Mahomes (5:30 to 7 p.m.)
- Saquan Barkley (6 to 8 p.m.)
- Deshaun Watson (6 to 8 p.m.)
- Greg Olsen (6 to 8 p.m.)
Patriots Team House
- Rob Ninkovich (5 to 6:30 p.m.)
- Kevin Faulk (6:30 to 8 p.m.)
Concerts
- Josh Bricker (5 p.m)
- Tyler Tritt (6 p.m.)
- Hero the Band (7 p.m.)
- Craid Campbell (8:30 p.m.)
Super Bowl Live is free and open to the public. CLICK HERE for more information.
