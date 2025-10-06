Want to get into The Masters? They’re hiring

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Ahead of the 2026 Masters Tournament, the sports organization is opening up roles to bring in new staff.

A variety of positions in concessions, hospitality and merchandising are ready for applicants, and the Masters team says they have thousands of openings.

In order to apply, organizers said you must be able to work all dates of the tournament and must be at least 16 years old before March 26 or on the first day of work, without exception.

To review openings and see what role you may be the best fit for, head online here to browse or apply.

Next year’s Masters Tournament is scheduled for April 9-12, 2026.

