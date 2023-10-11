Masked man robs Circle K at gunpoint. Ga. deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are searching for a man who robbed a Circle K at gunpoint.
Deputies said the robbery took place just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday at the Circle K on the 4700 block of Hartley Bridge Road.
The man robbed the store at gunpoint, after demanding money from the clerk, according to deputies.
It is unclear how much money the man took in the robbery.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The suspect was described as wearing all dark clothing and a mask covering his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
