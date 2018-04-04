Atlanta reverend shares King's legacy through gift of reciting his speeches

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Thousands of people gathered at the Martin Luther King Jr. monument in Wshington, D.C. Many people told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes they're seeing the monument for the first time

Many said it was good timing that the 50th anniversary of the civil right leader's assassination fell on spring break week because it allowed thousands of people to be there with their children.

Fernandes spoke with a reverend from Atlanta who was at the monument making people think they were actually hearing from King.

"I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you but I want you to know tonight that we as a people will get to the promised land," said MLK speaker Reverend Stephon Ferguson.

As Ferguson stood in front the monument, he said he represented the legend the only way he knows how by reciting King’s speeches.

"I’m happy tonight. I’m not worried about anything. I’m not fearing any man, mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the lord," he said.

The King estate certified Ferguson to do this back in 2005. Now, he travels the world and shares King’s speeches in a way that moves people, especially on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

"Imagine the people who were not living at that time who can hear a warm body ya know? Sounding like King and as I continue to do the work and really study who king was I realized it was a calling on my life," he said.

People were mesmerized by @StephonFerguson they thought he sounded exactly like #MLK. That's probably why the King estate certified him to recite King's speeches all over the world. Today he was in DC for #MLK50 #HonoringMLK pic.twitter.com/VaLpPMZ2eM — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) April 4, 2018

Dozens of people took pictures in front of the monument amazed that it’s the only monument on the Washington mall that doesn’t represent a president.

Dorethea Reid traveled to the District of Columbia from Ohio and was honored to bring her granddaughter along for the anniversary.

"I think it’s a pivotal experience to be able to be a part of this day," she said.

It has been 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.

