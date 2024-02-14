Marietta School Board votes to give themselves a raise

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Marietta City School board voted to give themselves a raise.

During the school board meeting on Tuesday, the board voted in favor of a resolution to give themselves a raise.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It would be the first raise in almost 16 years, since 2008.

They’re currently making $575 a month.

The resolution they approved would give board members $1,250 a month.

In 2026, their salary would bump again to the same amount as Marietta City Council members.

TRENDING STORIES:

The board members said they hope to attract future board members by offsetting some of their cost, like travel and daycare.

The Cobb Delegation will now have to vote on the resolution and then the Governor will have to sign off on it before it’s final.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Marietta School board voted to fire special education teacher

©2023 Cox Media Group