Many motorists still not heeding ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ laws, putting lives at risk

ATLANTA — A new AAA study reveals that one in three drivers ignore roadside safety laws, putting lives at risk. This behavior persists despite “Slow Down, Move Over” rules existing in every state.

The study highlights the dangers faced by emergency responders. Last year, 46 lost their lives in 2024 from vehicles striking them while they worked roadside incidents.

Despite laws in place to protect roadside workers and stranded motorists, compliance remains inconsistent, with 36% of drivers failing to change lanes or slow down when passing incident scenes.

“Every responder lost is a father, mother, son, or daughter who didn’t make it home,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for The Auto Club Group.

Georgia law requires drivers to change lanes or slow down significantly when passing a stationary vehicle with flashing or emergency lights, such as police, fire, tow trucks, and other emergency or roadside assistance vehicles.

The AAA study involved reviewing real-world video footage of drivers passing incident scenes, interviews with traffic safety officials, focus groups with drivers and analysis of more than 12,000 vehicles captured on traffic cameras.

Key findings from the study indicate that drivers often prioritize changing lanes over slowing down, and many are unaware of their state’s specific requirements or which vehicles are protected under the law.

The study recommends standardizing laws across states with clearer language and stronger penalties, launching emotionally compelling public awareness campaigns, and enhancing enforcement through high-visibility efforts and educational traffic stops.

