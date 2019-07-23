Man's death ruled natural causes until funeral home finds stab wounds

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County medical examiner's investigator was disciplined after he listed the cause of a man's death incorrectly twice.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas learned the investigator listed Ray Neal's death as natural when he'd actually been stabbed several times.
"There's no way. It was too much blood," said Neal's sister, Michelle Smalls.
Neither the police nor Neal's family have any idea who might have killed the 61-year-old.
Why Neal's medical history led the investigator the wrong conclusion, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
