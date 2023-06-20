Manatee left unable to dive after vessel strike near Brunswick’s East River

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A manatee is recovering after officials said it was injured due to a vessel strike.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, earlier this month a manatee was spotted by a boater on Brunswick’s East River.

Officials said the mammal was injured after a vessel strike. The department said the impact possibly caused the rupture of the manatee’s thoracic cavity, filling it with air and leaving the mammal unable to dive.

Biologists reported that the animal was relatively thin, weighing almost 200 pounds less than expected.

Since the collision, the manatee is reportedly eating and fairly active, which are both positive signs, officials said.

The manatee was taken to the Jacksonville Zoo for rehab and eventual release.

The DNR wants to remind boaters to be vigilant and be ready to slow down or steer clear when they see these animals. If you do run into one, stand by and immediately contact the DNR at 1-800-272-8363.

